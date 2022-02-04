EUROFER: EU steel exports fall by 11 percent in Q3

Friday, 04 February 2022 15:37:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2022-2023/Q1 2022 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), total EU exports of steel products to third countries decreased by 11 percent year on year in the third quarter last year. In the third quarter, the EU exports of flat products fell by 14 percent and exports of long products decreased by five percent, inverting the positive trend of the second quarter, while in the first 11 months last year, the EU exports of flat products fell by seven percent and exports of long products increased by one percent, all year on year.

EUROFER said that the UK, Turkey, the US, Switzerland and China were the largest export destinations for EU steel exports in the first 11 months last year. These five countries together accounted for 55 percent of total EU finished product exports in the given period.

In the first 11 months last year, exports of finished products to the US rose by 33 percent and exports to Switzerland and the UK increased by nine percent and six percent, respectively, while exports to Egypt, China and Turkey recorded decreases of 36 percent, 19 percent and 15 percent, respectively, all year on year.

According to the EUROFER report, in the January-November period last year flat product exports accounted for 65 percent of finished product exports and long product exports accounted for the remaining 35 percent.