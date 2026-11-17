The European Steel Association (EUROFER) and European Aluminium have issued a joint statement welcoming the European Commission's draft delegated act establishing a list of non-OECD countries authorised to import ferrous and aluminium scrap from the European Union under the EU Waste Shipment Regulation. The two associations called for the swift adoption of the proposed list and effective enforcement of the regulation to ensure that scrap exports comply with environmental requirements.

According to the associations, steel and aluminium scrap are important resources for recycling and decarbonization, while exports should not transfer pollution and waste treatment impacts to countries unable to manage them properly. They emphasized that only countries demonstrating compliance with the regulation's environmental requirements should be authorized to receive EU scrap shipments.

EUROFER and European Aluminium seek stricter assessment of scrap import destinations

The associations called on the European Commission to maintain a rigorous assessment of non-OECD countries seeking authorisation to import EU scrap. They stated that assessments should cover the entire relevant recycling chain, including scrap treatment and subsequent melting operations, while countries unable to demonstrate environmentally sound management should remain excluded until they meet the necessary requirements.

In addition, EUROFER and European Aluminium highlighted the risk of circumventing export restrictions through the re-routing of scrap shipments via OECD countries or approved non-OECD destinations. They urged the Commission and national authorities to monitor export and re-export patterns, investigate unusual changes in trade flows and take action against attempts to bypass the requirements.

Associations warn against potential loopholes in EU scrap export controls

The two associations also called for measures to prevent scrap classified as waste from being incorrectly declared as a product to avoid export restrictions. In particular, they urged the Commission to provide clear guidance on the distinction between waste and products and address potential loopholes arising from end-of-waste classifications.

Regarding enforcement, EUROFER and European Aluminium emphasized the need for coordinated inspections, independent audits and effective information exchange among EU member states. They stated that consistent enforcement should apply to shipments and facilities in both OECD and non-OECD destinations.

The associations concluded that the timely adoption of the proposed authorization list, together with effective enforcement, would support responsible scrap recycling, the European circular economy and the decarbonization of steel and aluminium production.