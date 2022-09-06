Axel Eggert: EU should not export its waste to third countries with lower treatment standards

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 16:19:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Speaking to EURACTIV, Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, stated that the EU should not export its waste material to third countries with lower treatment standards, as in the proposed revision of the EU’s waste shipment regulation (WSR).

Noting that scrap is a valuable raw material that can save millions of tons of natural resources and avoid millions of tons of carbon emissions for the green transition of the EU, Mr. Eggert said that, while the revision of the WSR will contribute to the EU climate targets, exporting scrap to third countries means losing out on the potential to save natural resources, energy and carbon emissions in the EU.

According to Eurostat data, the EU’s scrap exports in 2021 increased by 113 percent compared to 2015, while exports of ferrous metal waste (iron and steel) amounted to 19.5 million mt, accounting for 59 percent of all waste exports from the EU.

According to the current proposal for the revision of the WSR, the OECD status of a country is considered sufficient proof that these essential environmental conditions are met. However, Eggert stated that it is important for OECD countries importing EU waste to meet EU standards and added that an effective safeguard procedure to suspend exports in case required conditions would no longer be met should be introduced.