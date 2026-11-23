According to Eurostat data compiled by SteelOrbis, the European Union imported a total of 15.504 million metric tons of flat and long steel products from non-EU countries in the January-September period of 2026, down 17.6 percent from the same period in 2025. The total value of these imports fell by 18.5 percent year on year to €10.44 billion.

Imports of flat steel products totaled 12.343 million metric tons in the given period, down 12.9 percent from 14.170 million metric tons a year earlier. The value of flat steel imports fell by 15.2 percent to €8.24 billion, compared with €9.73 billion in the same period of 2025. The average price per metric ton also declined by 2.7 percent, from around €686/mt in the first nine months of 2025 to €668/mt in the same period of 2026.

Imports of long steel products fell by 31.8 percent to 3.161 million metric tons in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 4.636 million metric tons in January-September 2025. The value of these imports fell by 28.8 percent to €2.195 billion, compared with €3.081 billion in the same period a year earlier. The average price rose by 4.5 percent year on year to around €694/mt, up from €664/mt.

Top five suppliers of flat steel imports to the EU in January–September 2026

Country Jan-Sept 2025 (mt) Jan-Sept 2026 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Turkey 2,308,572 1,890,208 -18.1% South Korea 2,129,480 1,723,631 -19.1% India 1,361,392 1,216,831 -10.6% Indonesia 1,137,340 1,211,631 +6.5% China 693,731 1,187,576 +71.2%

Top five suppliers of long steel imports to the EU in January–September 2026

Country Jan-Sept 2025 (mt) Jan-Sept 2026 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Turkey 1,223,943 943,440 -22.9% China 610,114 496,625 -18.6% United Kingdom 388,208 264,449 -31.9% Ukraine 527,062 249,321 -52.7% Norway 225,967 238,496 +5.5%

SteelOrbis' analysis is based on Eurostat data on EU imports from non-EU countries and covers HS codes 7208–7212 for flat steel products and HS codes 7213–7217 for long steel products.