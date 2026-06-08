EUROFER: Rising imports overshadow steel demand recovery in Europe

The latest edition of European Steel in Figures, published by the European Steel Association (EUROFER), shows a mixed outlook for the European steel industry in 2025, with steel demand recovering after three consecutive years of decline, while domestic production fell to a new record low.

According to EUROFER, although steel consumption showed signs of improvement, demand remained below pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, imports reached an unprecedented share of the European market, highlighting growing concerns over the competitiveness of the region’s steel industry.

Figures that define the European steel market in 2025

Crude steel: EU crude steel production fell by 2.9 percent in 2025 to 125.8 million mt, its lowest level on record, almost 60 million mt below pre-2008 financial crisis levels.

Steel demand: Apparent steel consumption grew by 4.4 percent to 134.4 million mt in 2025 in the EU, ending a prolonged downturn, although volumes remain well below pre-crisis levels.

Imports: Imports of semi-finished and finished steel products rose by 14 percent year on year, reaching a record share of around 30 percent of EU steel consumption.

Jobs: The European steel industry directly employs around 293,000 people and supports over 2.5 million more jobs across European manufacturing value chains.

Gross value: The sector generates approximately €152 billion in gross value added and supplies the materials needed for construction, automotive manufacturing, energy infrastructure, defense and clean technologies.

Growing gap between demand and domestic production

EUROFER said the latest figures reveal a key challenge facing the European steel sector: ensuring that future steel demand supports production, investment and employment within Europe rather than increasing reliance on imported material.

The association warned that a growing share of European steel demand is being met by imports, even as domestic producers continue to face difficult market conditions.

According to EUROFER, the findings reinforce the importance of implementing the EU’s European Steel and Metals Action Plan, which aims to strengthen industrial competitiveness, support decarbonization efforts and preserve strategic steelmaking capacity within the bloc. The association argued that maintaining a strong domestic steel industry remains essential for Europe’s economic security, industrial resilience and clean-energy transition.

Commenting on the publication, Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, said, “Europe needs steel for mobility, construction, energy infrastructure and defense, yet European steel production is under threat. Demand is recovering, but an increasing share of that demand is being met by imports. The EU needs to deliver effective trade measures, competitive energy prices and the right investment conditions so that the steel needed for Europe's future is produced in Europe. Putting the new steel trade measure in place by July 1 is a first step towards regaining 34 million mt of steel utilization lost since 2018.”