Italy's steel imports fall 7.8% in Jan-July 2026, flats and longs both down

In the January-July period of 2026, Italy imported a total of 5.776 million mt of flat and long steel products, down 7.8 percent compared to the 6.266 million mt recorded in the same period of 2025. In terms of value, these imports amounted to €4.091 billion in the period under review, down 9.3 percent compared to €4.512 billion in the same period of 2025.

More specifically, imports of flat steel products amounted to 4.980 million mt in the period under review, down 5.8 percent compared to 5.287 million mt in the same period last year. The value of flat steel imports decreased by 8.1 percent to €3.438 billion, compared to €3.739 billion in the same period of 2025. The average value per metric ton also decreased, falling from approximately €707/mt in the first seven months of 2025 to €690/mt in the same period of 2026, down 2.4 percent year on year.

Import volumes of longs decreased by 18.7 percent to 795,747 mt in the first seven months of the year, compared to 979,345 mt in the same period of 2025. The value of these imports fell by 15.4 percent to €653.6 million, compared to €772.8 million in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the average value per metric ton increased by 4.1 percent year on year to approximately €821/mt, compared to €789/mt in the corresponding period of 2025.

Italy's top five flats suppliers in the January-July period of this year:

Country Jan-Jul 2025 (mt) Jan-Jul 2026 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Germany 556,872 673,989 +21.0% Turkey 631,682 565,255 -10.5% France 393,463 421,828 +7.2% South Korea 599,056 414,799 -30.8% India 231,764 367,487 +58.6%

Italy's top five longs suppliers in the January-July period of this year:

Country Jan-Jul 2025 (mt) Jan-Jul 2026 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Spain 208,454 167,405 -19.7% Germany 160,111 132,277 -17.4% China 93,563 74,480 -20.4% Czech Republic 77,188 70,997 -8.0% France 56,870 57,264 +0.7%

SteelOrbis' analysis is based on Eurostat data on Italian imports and covers HS categories 7208-7212 for flat steel products and HS categories 7213-7217 for long steel products.