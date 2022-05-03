Cogne Edelstahl takes over the German company EMB GmbH

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 10:30:45 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Cogne Edelstahl GmbH, which since 1997 has been distributing the products of the companies of the Cogne group in Germany, Benelux and Austria, concluded on 2nd May the acquisition of the German company Edelstahl und Metallhandel Bremen GmbH (EMB GmbH), which is based in Stuhr and is specialized in distribution of stainless steel products.

The transaction will allow Cogne Edelstahl to develop its presence in northern Germany through its own sales and storage location. According to the company, in the future, customers in this area will be able to benefit from a wider range of products and services available on site, taking advantage of the wide production and delivery possibilities of the Cogne Group.

"We are absolutely convinced that the integration of EMB into Cogne will offer customers located in northern Germany decisive advantages to guarantee their future competitiveness," said Bernd Grotenburg, CEO of Cogne Edelstahl GmbH.

Both Edelstahl and EMB have been active in the stainless steel sector for over twenty years. Both companies employ experienced employees with great industry know-how. The current commercial representatives of EMB and Cogne Edelstahl will continue to follow the customers of the companies.

In addition to the headquarters in Neuss, Cogne Edelstahl manages a central warehouse and sales for the southern and eastern German areas in Rudersberg (near Stuttgart). The warehouse in Rudersberg, equipped with an efficient cutting park, is now joined by the sales and storage facility in Stuhr, also equipped with high-performance cutting tools.