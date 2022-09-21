Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries up 16.3% in January-July

Wednesday, 21 September 2022 13:41:59 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In the January-July period this year, Italy’s steel imports from non-European Union (EU) countries totaled 7.5 million metric tons, up 16.3 percent, while its steel exports to non-EU destinations amounted to 1.8 million metric tons, down 9.8 percent, both year on year, as per the data issued by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai.

In particular, in the given period imports of long products from non-EU countries increased by 34.7 percent year on year. Rebar imports rose by 100 percent year on year to 8,000 metric tons, while bar imports increased by 70.3 percent to 172,000 mt, and wire rod imports expanded by 23.9 percent to 228,000 mt.

Italy’s flat steel imports from non-EU countries in the same period increased by 30 percent year on year. Among the most imported flat steel products were coils (2,256,000 mt, up 2.7 percent), cold rolled plate (886,000 mt, up 70.4 percent), hot dip galvanized plate (659,000 mt, up 73.9 percent), electrical sheets (298,000 mt, up 114.4 percent), and tin plate (235,000 mt, up 109.8 percent).

Concerning Italian’s steel exports to non-EU countries in the January-July period this year, long products exports declined by 28.1 percent, while flat product exports decreased by 24.6 percent, year on year. In particular, steel rails moved down by 53.1 percent to 15,000 mt, wide flange beam exports declined by 63.9 percent to 13,000 mt, and parallel flange beam exports fell by 46.2 percent to 7,000 mt. Furthermore, coil exports increased by 77.8 percent to 80,000 mt, while electro-galvanized plate exports declined by 63.6 percent to 4,000 mt, black plate fell by 50 percent to 1,000 mt, and hot dip galvanized plate exports declined by 49 percent to 74,000 mt, all year on year.

Lastly, in the January-July period, Italian welded pipe imports amounted to 95,000 mt, while seamless pipe imports totaled 76,000 mt, respectively increasing by 1.1 percent and 13.4 percent, year on year.

The details are presented in the following table, with units of measurement in thousand metric tons.

Products Imports non-EU Exports non-EU Balance Jan-Jul 2021 Jan-Jul 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Jul 2021 Jan-Jul 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Jul 2021 Jan-Jul 2022 Ingots and semi-finished products 2,147 1,930 -10.1 157 85 -45.9 -1,990 -1,845 Long products 334 450 +34.7 526 378 -28.1 +192 -72 Flat products 3,667 4,766 +30 614 463 -24.6 -3,053 -4,303 1st manufacturing products (*) 264 294 +11.4 656 825 +25.8 +392 +531 2nd manufacturing products (**) 48 70 +45.8 87 90 +3.4 +39 +20 TOTAL 6,460 7,510 +16.3 2,040 1,841 -9.8 -4,420 -5,669

(*) Seamless pipes, welded pipes, forged bars, cold drawn sections, and bars, drawn wire, cold rolled strips, welded sections, drawn wire.

(**) Flanges, pipe fittings, mining sections, diamond plates, pig iron powder.