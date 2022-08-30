Italy's steel exports to non-EU countries down 9.5% in Jan-Jun

Tuesday, 30 August 2022 10:07:02 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In the January-June period of 2022, Italy's steel imports from non-European Union (EU) countries totalled 6.15 million metric tons, up 17.2 percent, while its steel exports to non-EU destinations amounted to 1.60 million metric tons, down 9.5 percent, both year on year, as per the data issued by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai.

In particular, in the given period imports of long products from non-EU countries increased by 29.3 percent year on year. Wire rod imports were up 17.4 percent year on year to 175,000 mt, while bar imports increased by 65.9 percent year on year to 146,000 mt.

Italy’s flat steel imports from non-EU countries in the same period increased by 33.9 percent year on year. Among the most imported flat steel products from non-EU countries in the given period were coils (1,936,000 mt, up 14.5 percent), cold rolled plate (730,000 mt, up 69.8 percent), hot dip galvanized plate (490,000 mt, up 62,8 percent), electrical sheets (243,000 mt, up 96 percent), tin plate (157,000 mt, up 82.6 percent, all year on year).

Concerning Italian exports to non-EU countries in January-June 2022, long product exports declined by 30.2 percent, while flat product exports decreased by 26.1 percent, both year on year. In particular, rebar exports moved down by 40.2 percent to 64,000 mt, wire rod exports declined by 40.2 percent to 64,000 mt, while bar exports were up by 12.9 percent to 79,000 mt, all year on year. Furthermore, coil exports increased by 128.1 percent to 73,000 mt, while hot rolled plate exports declined by 29.8 percent to 118,000 mt, hot dip galvanized plate exports declined by 49.6 percent to 67,000 mt, all year on year.

Lastly, in the January-June period, Italian seamless pipe exports to non-EU countries totalled 238,000 mt, while Italian welded pipe exports came to 165,000 mt, respectively increasing by 88.9 percent and by 8.6 percent year on year.

The details are presented in the following table, with units of measurement in thousand metric tons.

Products Imports non-EU Exports non-EU Balance Jan-Jun 2021 Jan-Jun 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Jun 2021 Jan-Jun 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Jun 2021 Jan-Jun 2022 Ingots and semi-finished products 1,828 1,627 -11 150 82 -40 -1,678 -1,545 Long products 270 349 +29.3 464 324 -30.2 194 -25 Flat products 2,897 3,880 +33.9 527 408 -22.6 -2,370 -3,472 1st manufacturing products (*) 212 237 +11.8 557 714 +28.2 345 477 2nd manufacturing products (**) 40 59 +47.5 74 76 +2.7 34 17 TOTAL 5,247 6,152 +17.2 1,772 1,604 -9.5 -3,475 -4,548

(*) Seamless pipes, welded pipes, forged bars, cold drawn sections and bars, drawn wire, cold rolled strips, welded sections, drawn wire.

(**) Flanges, pipe fittings, mining sections, diamond plates, pig iron powder.