Fangda Special Steel expects 236.9-302.67% rise in net profit for 2025

Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fangda Special Steel Technology Co., Ltd. (Fangda Special Steel) has announced that its net profit is expected to amount to RMB 835-998 million ($121-143 million) in 2025, up 236.9-302.67 percent year on year.

Against the backdrop of strong supply and weak demand in the steel industry, the company’s improved performance can be attributed to the sharper decline in raw material and fuel costs relative to steel sales prices, and to the company's refined management and technological innovation.