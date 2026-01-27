China’s stainless steel exports down 0.26 percent in 2025

In 2025, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 1.5192 million mt and 5.0311 million mt, down 19.09 percent and 0.26 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In December alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 145,000 mt and 485,000 mt, up 29.32 percent and 19.65 percent month on month, while increasing by 1.91 percent and 4.15 percent year on year, respectively.

In 2025, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 3.5119 million mt, up 11.9 percent year on year.

In December last year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 11,800 mt, down 23.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 20.57 percent year on year. In 2025, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 120,100 mt, up 23.48 percent year on year.