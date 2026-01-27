MOC: Average rebar price in China decreases by 0.2 percent in Jan 12-18, 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 12-18 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, HRC and steel channels decreased by 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and coking coal increased by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.4 percent, all week on week.