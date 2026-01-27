 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average rebar price in China decreases by 0.2 percent in Jan 12-18, 2026

Tuesday, 27 January 2026 09:37:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 12-18 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, HRC and steel channels decreased by 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and coking coal increased by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal decreased by 0.4 percent, all week on week.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s rebar output down 4.3 percent in 2025

22 Jan | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for late January 2026

21 Jan | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia rebar prices increase, declines unlikely in near term

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.2 percent in early January 2025

14 Jan | Steel News

MOC: Average rebar price in China remains stable in Dec 29-Jan 9

12 Jan | Steel News

Shagang Group keeps local rebar price stable for mid-January 2026

12 Jan | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.5 percent in late December 2025

07 Jan | Steel News

Ex-Asia rebar prices move sideways, outlook for January mainly stable

26 Dec | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.1 percent in Dec 15-21, 2025

26 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.9 percent in mid-December 2025

25 Dec | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 40 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  6 - 32 mm
ES ISO 6935-2 2019 B500BWR , ASTM A615 GR 60
YOTTA TRADING
View Offer
Deformed Bar
Diameter:  8 - 32 mm
SHATTAF STEEL IND. CO. LLC.
View Offer