Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit surges to RMB 109.83 billion in 2025

In 2025, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 109.83 billion ($15.9 billion), up 299.2 percent compared to a gross profit of RMB 29.19 billion recorded in 2024, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on January 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 461.02 billion ($66 billion) in 2025, up 0.6 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 45.81 billion ($6.2 billion), RMB 173.62 billion ($21.7 billion) and RMB 143.13 billion ($17.9 billion) in 2025, down 16.0 percent, down 7.5 percent and up 31.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 7.3982 trillion ($1.07 trillion), up 0.6 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.9858