European recycling industry association Recycling Europe has criticized EUROFER and European Aluminium for supporting the European Commission's draft list of non-OECD countries authorized to import ferrous and aluminium scrap from the EU, warning that restricting access to international markets could reduce competition, lower scrap prices and negatively affect European recycling companies.

Recycling Europe argued that the proposed restrictions could benefit steel and aluminium producers by providing access to cheaper raw materials at the expense of recyclers. The association emphasized that the EU Waste Shipment Regulation should focus on environmental protection rather than becoming an instrument of market protection.

Recycling Europe warns of lower scrap prices and reduced export opportunities

According to Recycling Europe, European recycling companies produce more recycled metals than the domestic market can absorb, with approximately 20 percent of recycled steel and aluminium exported due to insufficient demand within the EU.

The association stated that restricting exports without corresponding commitments from European manufacturers to purchase additional recycled materials could depress scrap prices and weaken the financial viability of recycling operations.

It also called for mandatory recycled-content targets, green public procurement and circular VAT measures to stimulate domestic demand for recycled materials, rather than limiting recyclers' access to international customers.

Recycling Europe urged the European Commission to assess scrap export destinations based on objective environmental criteria and ensure that the regulation does not undermine the competitiveness of European recycling businesses.