In the January-August 2026 period, Italy imported a total of 6.62 million mt of flat and long steel products, down 3.08 percent compared to the same period of 2025. In terms of value, these imports amounted to €4.82 billion in the period under review, down 1.64 percent compared to €4.90 billion in the same period of 2025.

More specifically, imports of flat steel products amounted to 5.692 million mt in the period under review, down 1.76 percent compared to 5.794 million mt in the same period last year. The value of flat steel imports decreased by 0.48 percent to €4.054 billion, compared to €4.073 billion in the same period of 2025. On the contrary, the average value per metric ton showed a positive trend, going from approximately €703/mt in the first eight months of 2025 to €712/mt in 2026, up 1.3 percent year on year.

Import volumes of longs decreased by 10.5 percent to 922,921 mt in the first eight months of the year, compared to 1.031 million mt of 2025. The value of these imports fell by 7.33 percent to €766.562 million, compared to €827.220 million in the same period last year. The average value per metric ton also increased by 3.54 percent year on year to approximately €830/mt, compared to €802/mt in the corresponding period of 2025.

Preliminary Eurostat data for September 2026 show that Italy imported 114,513 mt of flat steel products and 14,279 mt of long steel products from non-EU suppliers. On the same non-EU basis, flat steel imports fell by 12.0 percent from August, while long steel imports rose by 8.8 percent. September was excluded from the year-on-year comparison, since data for EU suppliers haven't been disclosed at the time of publication.

Italy's top 5 flats suppliers in the January-August period of this year:

Country Jan-Aug 2025 (mt) Jan-Aug 2026 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Germany 587,048 869,530 +48.12% France 419,679 584,965 +39.38% Turkey 699,879 574,936 -17.85% South Korea 610,702 445,006 -27.13% India 261,734 377,846 +44.36%

Italy's top 5 longs suppliers in the January-August period of this year:

Country Jan-Aug 2025 (mt) Jan-Aug 2026 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Spain 225,932 203,669 -9.85% Germany 150,301 157,904 +5.06% Czech Republic 80,016 82,171 +2.69% China 103,031 76,630 -25.62% France 61,527 67,665 +9.98%

SteelOrbis' analysis is based on Eurostat data on Italian imports and covers HS categories 7208-7212 for flat steel products and HS categories 7213-7217 for long steel products.