In January-August 2026, Italy exported 5.922 million metric tons of flat and long steel products, down 0.2 percent compared with the same period in 2025. The total value of exports rose by 3.3 percent to €4.916 billion.

Italy's flat steel exports totaled 2.607 million metric tons, down 11.2 percent from 2.937 million metric tons in the same period of 2025. The value of exports fell by 4.3 percent to €2.441 billion, while the average export price per metric ton rose by 7.8 percent, from around €868/mt to €936/mt.

Long steel export volumes increased by 10.6 percent to 3.315 million metric tons, up from 2.997 million metric tons in January-August 2025. The value of exports rose by 12 percent to €2.475 billion, while the average export price per metric ton increased by 1.2 percent, from €737/mt to €746/mt.

Preliminary Eurostat data for September 2026 show that Italy exported 32,334 mt of flat steel products worth €33.7 million and 61,126 mt of long steel products worth €47.3 million to non-EU markets. September was excluded from the year-on-year comparison, since data for all EU destinations haven't been disclosed at the time of publication.

Top five destinations for Italy's flat steel exports in January-August 2026

Country January-August 2025 (mt) January-August 2026 (mt) Year-on-year change Germany 564,162 464,447 −17.7 percent Poland 329,191 334,267 +1.5 percent Romania 269,268 240,655 −10.6 percent France 236,921 216,795 −8.5 percent Austria 227,898 206,076 −9.6 percent

Top five destinations for Italy's long steel exports in January-August 2026

Country January-August 2025 (mt) January-August 2026 (mt) Year-on-year change Germany 509,207 524,960 +3.1 percent France 321,896 323,028 +0.4 percent Austria 246,594 269,695 +9.4 percent Czech Republic 224,993 243,663 +8.3 percent Switzerland 202,095 226,136 +11.9 percent

SteelOrbis' analysis is based on Eurostat data on Italian exports to EU and non-EU markets. It covers HS codes 7208–7212 for flat steel products and 7213–7217 for long steel products.