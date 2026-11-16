The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has announced that Italian authorities have seized steel products worth over €5 million at the port of Naples as part of an investigation into suspected customs fraud involving steel imports from Türkiye. The investigation concerns the alleged misclassification of imported steel products to avoid additional EU import duties and value-added tax (VAT).

Steel imports allegedly misclassified to avoid additional duties

According to the EPPO, the investigation was launched following a report by the Naples office of the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency concerning two shipments of steel products imported in July 2026 by an Italian company operating in the metalworking sector.

The products originated in Türkiye and were exported to the Italian importer by a company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Italian company had appointed a customs representative to prepare and submit the import declarations. The imported products were declared as zinc-coated steel products, a customs classification that would have exempted them from additional duties applicable to certain steel imports into the EU. However, physical inspections and laboratory analyses revealed that the products did not correspond to the declared classification and were therefore not eligible for the exemption.

According to investigators, the alleged misclassification was intended to circumvent the applicable additional duties and related VAT obligations, resulting in an estimated loss of approximately €3.5 million to EU and national budgets.

Italian authorities seize 454 packages of steel products

As part of the investigation, the Economic and Financial Police Unit in Naples and the Anti-Fraud Office of the Italian Customs and Monopolies Agency in Campania seized a total of 454 packages of steel products. Authorities also conducted searches at private residences and the premises of companies involved in the import operations, seizing electronic devices as part of the investigation.