According to preliminary Eurostat data compiled by SteelOrbis, the European Union exported a total of 6.653 million metric tons of flat and long steel products to non-EU countries in the January–September period of 2026, down 16.9 percent from 8.005 million metric tons in the same period of 2025. The total export value fell by 17.0 percent year on year, from €7.81 billion to €6.49 billion.

More specifically, exports of flat steel products totaled 3.596 million metric tons, down 23.4 percent from 4.694 million metric tons in the same period of 2025. Their value fell by 23.7 percent, from €4.93 billion to €3.77 billion, while the average export price declined by 0.4 percent, from around €1,051/mt to €1,047/mt.

Meanwhile, exports of long steel products fell by 7.7 percent to 3.057 million metric tons, compared with 3.311 million metric tons in January–September 2025. Their value declined by 5.4 percent to €2.72 billion, while the average export price rose by 2.4 percent, from €869/mt to €890/mt.

Top five non-EU destinations for flat steel products in January-September 2026

Country Jan-Sept 2025 (mt) Jan-Sept 2026 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) United Kingdom 1,087,226 882,442 -18.8% Turkey 674,828 458,402 -32,1% US 828,417 386,898 -53.3% Switzerland 319,746 315,099 -1.5% Mexico 196,443 179,934 -8.4%

Top five non-EU destinations for long steel products in January-September 2026

Country Jan-Sept 2025 (mt) Jan-Sept 2026 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) United Kingdom 706,162 747,998 +5.9% Switzerland 686,458 725,994 +5.8% US 283,604 362,698 +27.9% Canada 273,815 231,531 -15.4% Turkey 141,311 143,383 +1.5%

SteelOrbis' analysis is based on Eurostat data on EU-27 exports to non-EU countries and cover HS categories 7208-7212 for flat steel products and HS categories 7213-7217 for long steel products.