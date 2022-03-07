Euro area industrial producer prices up 5.2 percent in Jan from Dec

Monday, 07 March 2022 16:00:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in January this year industrial producer prices increased by 5.2 percent in the euro area and by 4.9 percent in the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On year-on-year basis, in January this year industrial producer prices were up by 30.6 percent in the euro area and by 30.3 percent in the EU.

In January, compared with December, prices in the energy sector were up by 11.6 percent in the euro area and by 10.7 percent in the EU. Prices of capital goods increased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods increased by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU, while prices of intermediate goods rose by 2.7 percent both in the euro area and in the EU, all on month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Romania (+12.0%), Belgium (+10.2%), and Slovakia (+8.7%), while Ireland (-11.4%), Sweden (-0.7%), Luxembourg (-0.3) and Finland (-0.2%) saw decreases, all month on month.

In January this year, compared with January 2021, prices in the energy sector rose by 85.6 percent in the euro area and by 82.6 percent in the EU. Prices of intermediate goods increased by 20.2 percent in the euro area and were up by 20.6 percent in the EU, while prices of durable goods were up by 6.7 percent in the euro area and by seven percent in the EU, all on year-on-year basis. In the same month, prices of non-durable goods increased by six percent in the euro area and by 6.5 percent in the EU, year on year. Prices of capital goods rose by 5.7 percent in the euro area and by 5.8 percent in the EU, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the largest increases were observed in Ireland (+60.5%), Romania (+57.3%) and Denmark (+54.0%).