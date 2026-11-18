In September this year, seasonally adjusted industrial production increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27 compared with August. Industrial production in August had decreased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27. In September this year, compared with September 2025, industrial production decreased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27. These figures were released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

Compared with August, in September the production of intermediate goods increased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, while the production of durable consumer goods increased by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU-27. Capital goods production remained stable in both regions.

In the given month, the production of energy decreased by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 1.1 percent in the EU-27. The production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.4 percent in the euro area but increased by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states for which data are available, the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Denmark (3.7 percent), Poland (2.9 percent), and Czechia and Slovakia (both 2.7 percent), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Ireland (-5.5 percent), Luxembourg (-3.8 percent) and Romania (-2.6 percent).

Compared with the same month of 2025, in September this year the production of intermediate goods increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 1.1 percent in the EU-27. Energy production increased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, while capital goods production rose by 0.3 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.

In the given month, the production of durable consumer goods increased by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU-27, while the production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 7.5 percent in the euro area and by 6.1 percent in the EU-27, all year on year.

In September, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in the Netherlands (8.8 percent), Hungary (8.2 percent), and Lithuania and Malta (both 7.1 percent), while Ireland (-19.1 percent), Bulgaria (-8.9 percent) and Romania (-6.3 percent) registered the sharpest decreases.