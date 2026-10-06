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EUROFER: EU construction to support steel demand as growth accelerates through 2027

Tuesday, 06 October 2026 11:24:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Construction is expected to remain the main source of support for EU steel demand, with output forecast to increase by 1.8 percent in 2026 and 2.9 percent in 2027, according to the European Steel Association's (EUROFER) Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2026-2027/Q3 2026 report.

Infrastructure spending underpins recovery

Accounting for 37 percent of apparent steel consumption, construction continues to benefit from infrastructure investment, NextGenerationEU funding and the delayed effects of monetary easing. Output increased for a fourth consecutive quarter in January-March 2026, although year-on-year growth slowed to 0.4 percent from 3.1 percent in the preceding quarter.

Housing recovery expected to strengthen growth

EUROFER expects recovering housing demand and increased infrastructure spending to accelerate construction growth in 2027, while higher interest rates associated with renewed inflationary pressures continue to weigh on housing activity in 2026. The sector's expansion should help offset persistent automotive weakness, supporting a modest and uneven recovery across EU steel-consuming industries.

Tags: European Union Construction Production 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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