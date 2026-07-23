Euro area construction output up 0.4 percent in May 2026 from April

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in May this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.3 percent compared to April this year and rose by 1.8 percent compared to the same month of 2025. In April, production in the construction sector had moved up by 0.5 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in May went up by 0.4 percent month on month and by 1.2 percent year on year. In April, production had increased by 0.1 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in May moved down by 0.4 percent month on month and down by 5.2 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 1.3 percent month on month and increased by 2.3 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 0.7 percent month on month and down by 6.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region fell by 0.5 percent month on month and up by 3.5 percent year on year.

As compared to April, construction output in May increased by 3.3 percent in Austria, by two percent in the Netherlands, and by 1.3 percent in France, while it decreased by 6.4 percent in Hungary, by 2.8 percent in Spain, and by 1.9 percent in Slovenia.

As compared to May 2025, construction output in May this year increased by 19.2 percent in Slovenia, by 10.0 percent in Slovakia and by 9.4 percent in Finland, while it decreased by 10.0 percent in Spain, by 6.7 percent in Hungary and by 0.7 percent in France.