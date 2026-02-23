Euro area construction output up 0.9 percent in December 2025 from November

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in December last year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.2 percent compared to November and remained stable compared to the same month of 2024. In November, production in the construction sector had decreased by 1.5 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in December went up by 0.9 percent month on month and down by 0.9 percent year on year. In November, production had decreased by 1.5 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in December moved up by 1.2 percent month on month and decreased by 0.7 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region went up 3.9 percent month on month and by 0.9 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction increased by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and was down by 3.3 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 2.3 percent month on month and rose by 1.6 percent year on year.

As compared to November, construction output in December increased by 6.6 percent in Hungary, by 5.1 percent in Poland, and by four percent in Slovakia, while it decreased by 9.2 percent in Austria, 3.2 percent in Slovenia and by 2.3 percent in Bulgaria.

As compared to December 2024, construction output in December this year increased by 11.6 percent in Slovakia, by 10.2 percent in Slovenia and by 6.6 percent in Finland, while it decreased by 12.3 percent in Austria, by 4.3 percent in Belgium and by 3.9 percent in Spain.