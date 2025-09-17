 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EUROFER:...

EUROFER: EU construction output recovers slightly in Q1 2025

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 16:00:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2025-2026/Q3 2025 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the first quarter of 2025, construction output in the EU recovered slightly by 0.2 percent year on year.

As expected, residential investments, which are highly sensitive to interest rates, declined for the tenth consecutive quarter, down 1.5 percent in the first quarter, while civil construction investments posted a 1.8 percent increase.

Construction output has remained under strain since the third quarter of 2022, affected by a combination of rising construction material costs, labor shortages in several EU countries, and growing economic uncertainty. This pressure has persisted despite ongoing public investment in civil engineering works and infrastructure projects supported by the NEXTGEN EU package.

A major factor has been the sharp increase in interest rates during 2022 and 2023, the result of tighter monetary policy. Although the European Central Bank has recently carried out eight policy rate cuts, their impact has not yet fully materialized especially in the housing sector since the effects of monetary easing typically appear only with a time lag.


Tags: European Union Construction Production 

Similar articles

Euro area construction output down 1.7 percent in May 2025 from April

22 Jul | Steel News

Euro area construction output up 1.7 percent in April 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

EUROFER: EU construction output down 1.6 percent in Q4 2024

11 Jun | Steel News

Euro area construction output up 0.1 percent in March from February

21 May | Steel News

Euro area construction output down 0.5 percent in February from January

24 Apr | Steel News

Euro area construction output up 0.2 percent in January from December

21 Mar | Steel News

Euro area construction output up 0.6 percent in December from November

21 Feb | Steel News

EUROFER: EU construction still reeling from high interest rates

11 Feb | Steel News

Euro area construction output up 1.2 percent in November from October

22 Jan | Steel News

Euro area construction output up one percent in October from September

23 Dec | Steel News