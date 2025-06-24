Euro area construction output up 1.7 percent in April 2025

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in April this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 1.4 percent compared to March and up by 2.5 percent compared to the same month of 2024. In March, production in the construction sector had moved down by 0.3 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in April went up by 1.7 percent month on month and up by three percent year on year. In March, production had decreased by 0.2 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in April moved up by 0.5 percent both month on month and year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 0.2 percent month on month and increased by 2.4 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was up by 0.9 percent month on month and up by 1.7 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region fell by 0.2 percent month on month and up by 3.3 percent year on year.

As compared to March, construction output in April increased by 5.3 percent in Hungary, by 4.3 percent in Spain, and by four percent in Slovenia, while it decreased by five percent in the Czech Republic, by 0.9 percent in Denmark and by 0.8 percent in Poland.

As compared to April 2024, construction output in April this year increased by 14.7 percent in Spain, by seven percent in Bulgaria and by 6.6 percent in Belgium, while it decreased by 5.9 percent in Slovenia, by 4.3 percent in Poland and by 2.1 percent in Slovakia.