Euro area construction output up 0.9 percent in October 2025 from September

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in October this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.8 percent compared to September and by 1.3 percent compared to the same month of 2024. In September, production in the construction sector had moved down by 0.1 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in October went up by 0.9 percent month on month and by 0.5 percent year on year. In September, production had decreased by 0.6 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in October increased by 0.7 percent month on month and was down 0.9 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 1.4 percent month on month and rose by 3.1 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was up by 0.3 percent month on month and down by 2.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region rose by 1.7 percent month on month and was up by 3.3 percent year on year.

As compared to September, construction output in October increased by six percent in Slovenia, by 3.3 percent in Germany and by 3.1 percent in Portugal, while it decreased by 3.7 percent in Slovakia, by two percent in Hungary and by 1.9 percent in Romania.

As compared to October 2024, construction output in October this year increased by 36.0 percent in Slovenia, by 13.9 percent in Romania and by 9.7 percent in Hungary, while it decreased by 3.6 percent in Spain, by two percent in Austria, 1.3 percent in France and 0.5 percent in Belgium.