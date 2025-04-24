Euro area construction output down 0.5 percent in February from January

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in February this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 0.4 percent compared to January and increased by 0.3 percent compared to the same month of 2024. In January, production in the construction sector had moved up by 0.2 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in February went down by 0.5 percent month on month and up by 0.2 percent year on year. In January, production had increased by 0.6 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in February moved down by 1.8 percent month on month and by 3.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 0.5 percent month on month and decreased by 1.9 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 2.2 percent month on month and by 3.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region fell by 1.3 percent month on month and by 2.7 percent year on year.

As compared to January, construction output in February increased by 2.9 percent in Portugal, by 1.5 percent in France, and by 1.3 percent in Sweden, while it decreased by four percent in Slovenia, by 3.2 percent in Germany and by 2.3 percent in Poland.

As compared to February 2024, construction output in February this year increased by 7.4 percent in Bulgaria, by six percent in Italy and by 5.5 percent in Finland, while it decreased by 10.8 percent in Slovenia, by 5.3 percent in Germany and by 4.1 percent in Hungary.