Euro area construction output down 1.7 percent in May 2025 from April

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in May this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 1.3 percent compared to April and up by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of 2024. In April, production in the construction sector had moved up by 3.5 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in May went down by 1.7 percent month on month and up by 4.3 percent year on year. In April, production had increased by 2.9 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in May moved down by 0.4 percent month on month and up 5.3 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 0.5 percent month on month and increased by 3.3 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 1.3 percent month on month and up by 6.4 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region fell by 0.7 percent month on month and up by 2.9 percent year on year.

As compared to April, construction output in May increased by 5.4 percent in Slovenia, by 2.5 percent in Hungary, and by 2.3 percent in the Czech Republic, while it decreased by 3.9 percent in Germany, by 2.2 percent in Belgium and by 1.8 percent in the Netherlands.

As compared to May 2024, construction output in May this year increased by 44.6 percent in Spain, by 11.6 percent in the Czech Republic and by 5.4 percent in both Hungary and Portugal, while it decreased by 4.8 percent in Poland, by 3.4 percent in Germany and by 3.3 percent in France.