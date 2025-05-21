Euro area construction output up 0.1 percent in March from February

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in March this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.1 percent compared to February and decreased by 0.7 percent compared to the same month of 2024. In February, production in the construction sector had moved down by 1.1 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in March went up by 0.1 percent month on month and down by 1.1 percent year on year. In February, production had decreased by 1.2 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in March moved up by 0.8 percent month on month and down by 1.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 2.5 percent month on month and increased by 0.8 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was up by 0.9 percent month on month and down by 2.9 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region rose by 4.1 percent month on month and by 0.8 percent year on year.

As compared to February, construction output in March increased by 5.9 percent in Austria, by 4.6 percent in Romania, and by 3.5 percent in the Czech Republic, while it decreased by 4.3 percent in Portugal, by four percent in Slovenia and by 3.7 percent in Poland.

As compared to March 2024, construction output in March this year increased by 12.0 percent in the Czech Republic, by 8.8 percent in Bulgaria and by 7.4 percent in Austria, while it decreased by 11.6 percent in Slovenia, by 6.6 percent in Belgium and by six percent in Spain.