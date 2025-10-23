 |  Login 
Euro area construction output down 0.1 percent in August 2025 from July

Thursday, 23 October 2025 14:15:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in August this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 0.9 percent compared to July and remained stable compared to the same month of 2024. In July, production in the construction sector had moved up by 0.9 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in August went down by 0.1 percent month on month and up by 0.1 percent year on year. In July, production had increased by 0.5 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in August remained stable month on month and was down three percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 2.5 percent month on month and increased by one percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 0.1 percent month on month and down by 3.8 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region fell by 1.3 percent month on month and was up by 2.6 percent year on year.

As compared to July, construction output in August increased by 4.2 percent in Sweden, by 2.2 percent in the Czech Republic and by 1.4 percent in Bulgaria, while it decreased by 26.2 percent in Romania, by 11.4 percent in Hungary and by four percent in Poland.

As compared to August 2024, construction output in August this year increased by 25.2 percent in Slovenia, by 17.0 percent in the Czech Republic and by 13.8 percent in Slovakia, while it decreased by 13.6 percent in Hungary, by 6.2 percent in the Netherlands and 4.9 percent in Poland.


