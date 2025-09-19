Euro area construction output up 0.5 percent in July 2025 from June

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in July this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.6 percent compared to June and was up by 3.6 percent compared to the same month of 2024. In June, production in the construction sector had moved down by 0.3 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in July went up by 0.5 percent month on month and up by 3.2 percent year on year. In June, production had decreased by 0.7 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in July moved down by 1.3 percent month on month and was up 3.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 0.7 percent month on month and increased by 2.9 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 1.4 percent month on month and up by 3.3 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region grew by 0.5 percent month on month and by 3.4 percent year on year.

As compared to June, construction output in July increased by 20.1 percent in Romania, by 9.9 percent in Slovenia, and by 2.2 percent in Belgium, while it decreased by 4.5 percent in Spain, by four percent in Sweden and by 1.5 percent in Portugal.

As compared to July 2024, construction output in July this year increased by 41.1 percent in Romania, by 22.8 percent in Spain and by 21.4 percent in Slovenia, while it decreased by 4.5 percent in Sweden, by 2.7 percent in Austria, by 1.7 percent in France and 1.2 percent in Germany.