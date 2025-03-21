Euro area construction output up 0.2 percent in January from December

According to the first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in January this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 0.2 percent compared to December last year and increased by 0.2 percent compared to the same month of 2024. In December, production in the construction sector had moved up by 0.7 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in January went up by 0.2 percent month on month and remained stable year on year. In December, production had increased by 0.4 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in January moved up by 1.2 percent month on month and by 1.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 2.8 percent month on month and increased by 0.9 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was up by 0.9 percent month on month and by 1.8 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region fell by one percent month on month and up by 0.9 percent year on year.

As compared to December, construction output in January increased by 5.9 percent in Italy, by 2.4 percent in Slovenia, and by 1.6 percent in Hungary and Slovakia, while it decreased by 6.1 percent in Sweden, by 4.1 percent in Portugal and by 3.9 percent in France.

As compared to January 2024, construction output in January this year increased by 10.7 percent in Slovenia, by 8.5 percent in Slovakia and by 8.4 percent in the Czech Republic, while it decreased by 9.6 percent in Hungary, by 7.1 percent in France and by 6.1 percent in Sweden.