Euro area construction output down 1.1 percent in November 2025 from October

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in November last year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) decreased by 1.1 percent compared to October and by 0.4 percent compared to the same month of 2024. In October, production in the construction sector had moved up by 1.4 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in November went down by 1.1 percent month on month and by 0.8 percent year on year. In October, production had increased by 1.7 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in November decreased by 1.1 percent month on month and was down 1.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 2.5 percent month on month and fell by 1.2 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down by 1.2 percent month on month and down by 3.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region fell by 1.6 percent month on month and was up by 0.4 percent year on year.

As compared to October, construction output in November increased by 3.5 percent in Slovakia, by 2.3 percent in Finland by 1.5 percent in Bulgaria, while it decreased by 7.3 percent in Hungary, by 6.2 percent in Slovenia and by 5.8 percent in Romania.

As compared to November 2024, construction output in November this year increased by 14.5 percent in Finland, by 12.2 percent in Slovenia and by 6.2 percent in the Czech Republic, while it decreased by 4.9 percent both in Belgium and Austria, by 4.5 percent in France and 3.5 percent in Hungary.