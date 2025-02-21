Euro area construction output up 0.6 percent in December from November

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in December last year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.8 percent compared to November and went down by 0.8 percent compared to the same month of 2023. In November, production in the construction sector had increased by 1.3 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in December went up by 0.6 percent month on month and down by 0.1 percent year on year. In November, production had increased by 1.2 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in December moved up by 0.6 percent month on month and decreased by 1.3 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region went up 0.7 percent month on month and by 1.1 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction decreased by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 0.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region remained stable month on month and increased by two percent year on year.

As compared to November, construction output in December increased by 5.7 percent in Poland, by 4.6 percent in the Czech Republic, and by 3.6 percent in Portugal, while it decreased by 3.4 percent in Bulgaria, two percent in the Netherlands and by 1.7 percent in Italy.

As compared to December 2023, construction output in December this year increased by 11.2 percent in Spain, by 9.7 percent in the Czech Republic and by 5.8 percent in Slovakia, while it decreased by 12.9 percent in Romania, by 9.9 percent in Poland and by 9.3 percent in Austria.