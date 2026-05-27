Euro area construction output up 0.8 percent in March 2026 from February

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in March this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 1.2 percent compared to February this year and decreased by 0.6 percent compared to the same month of 2025. In February, production in the construction sector had moved down by 0.8 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in March went up by 0.8 percent month on month and down by 1.2 percent year on year. In February, production had decreased by 0.4 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in March moved up by 1.9 percent month on month and down by 4.8 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region increased by 4.8 percent month on month and increased by 2.2 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was up by 1.1 percent month on month and down by 7.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region rose by 5.7 percent month on month and up by three percent year on year.

As compared to February, construction output in March increased by 11.4 percent in Slovakia, by 6.6 percent in Sweden, and by 6.1 percent in Poland, while it decreased by 1.1 percent in Romania, by 0.7 percent in Italy, by 0,2 percent in France, and by 0.1 percent in Denmark.

As compared to March 2025, construction output in March this year increased by 29.6 percent in Slovenia, by 27.9 percent in Slovakia and by 9.4 percent in Romania, while it decreased by 4.4 percent in Spain, by 3.3 percent in France and by three percent in Austria.