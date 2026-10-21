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Euro area construction output up 1.8% in August 2026 from July

Wednesday, 21 October 2026 14:29:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in August this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by two percent compared to July this year and rose by 2.6 percent compared to the same month of 2025. In July, production in the construction sector had moved down by 0.1 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in August increased by 1.8 percent month on month and moved up by 1.4 percent year on year. In July, production had increased by 0.2 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in August moved down by one percent month on month and down by 4.1 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region decreased by 0.2 percent month on month and increased by 2.8 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction decreased by 0.4 percent month on month and was down by 3.7 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region fell by 2.1 percent both month on month and remained stable year on year.

As compared to July, construction output in August increased by 14.0 percent in Hungary, by 9.3 percent in Germany, and by 7.2 percent in Romania, while it decreased by 5.1 percent in Slovenia, by 4.9 percent in Slovakia, and by 2.9 percent in Italy.

As compared to August 2025, construction output in August this year increased by 39.0 percent in Romania, by 22.0 percent in Hungary and by 12.7 percent in Finland, while it decreased by 7.8 percent in France, by 4.9 percent in Slovakia and by 4.3 percent in Spain.

Tags: European Union Construction Production 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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