Euro area industrial output down 0.5 percent in August 2026 from July

In August this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, as compared with July. Industrial production in July had decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU. In August this year, compared with August 2025, industrial production decreased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU. These figures were released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to July, in August the production of durable consumer goods increased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 2.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.3 percent in the EU-27.

In August, the production of intermediate goods decreased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in August the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Sweden (6.5 percent), Estonia (4.3 percent) and the Netherlands (2.6 percent), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Belgium (-5.1 percent), Ireland (-3.1 percent) and Portugal (-2.0 percent).

Compared to the same month of 2025, in August this year production of capital goods increased by 3.0 percent in the euro area and by 3.6 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods decreased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and increased by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, all year on year.

In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 9.1 percent in the euro area and by 6.7 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by 3.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27.

In August, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in the Netherlands (9.8 percent), Hungary (8.8 percent) and Denmark (8.3 percent), while Ireland (-15.0 percent), Belgium (-7.1 percent) and Bulgaria (-5.4 percent) registered the sharpest decreases.