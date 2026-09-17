Euro area industrial output down 0.1 percent in July 2026 from June

In July this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, as compared with June. Industrial production in June had decreased by 0.1 percent in both areas. In July this year, compared with July 2025, industrial production remained stable in the euro area and increased by 0.3 percent in the EU. These figures were released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to June, in July the production of durable consumer goods increased by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.3 percent in the EU-27.

In July, the production of intermediate goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area but decreased by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in July the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Luxembourg (4.5%), Croatia (3.9%) and Ireland (2.6%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Denmark (4.2%), Bulgaria (2.9%) and Lithuania (2.4%).

Compared to the same month of 2025, in July this year production of capital goods increased by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods decreased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, all year on year.

In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 4.5 percent in the euro area and by 3.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by four percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU-27.

In July, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in the Netherlands (8.2%), Croatia (7.2%) and Lithuania (6.5%), while Bulgaria (-6.8%), Romania (-6.3%) and Belgium (-5.6%) registered the sharpest decreases.