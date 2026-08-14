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Euro area industrial output unchanged in June 2026 from May

Friday, 14 August 2026 12:16:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, seasonally adjusted industrial production remained unchanged in the euro area and increased by 0.2 percent in the EU-27 compared with May, according to data released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

Industrial production in May had increased by 0.3 percent in both the euro area and the EU-27. In June this year, compared with June 2025, industrial production increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27.

Compared with May, in June the production of intermediate goods decreased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU-27. In the given month, the production of capital goods decreased by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27. The production of durable consumer goods increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, while the production of non-durable consumer goods rose by three percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states for which data were available, in June the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Denmark (5.4%), Croatia (5.2%), and Lithuania and Finland (both 2.1%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Luxembourg (-10.7%), Portugal (-3.9%) and Estonia (-2.2%).

Compared with June 2025, the production of intermediate goods increased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU-27. In the same month, the production of energy increased by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods rose by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, the production of durable consumer goods decreased by 2.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, while the production of non-durable consumer goods declined by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27.

In June, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Lithuania (7.7%), Denmark (6.1%) and Poland (4.9%), while Luxembourg (-7.9%), Romania (-5.6%) and Estonia (-4.6%) registered the sharpest decreases.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: European Union Production 

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