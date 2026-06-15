Euro area industrial output up 0.1 percent in April 2026 from March

According to a report released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Communities, in April 2026 industrial production increased by 0.1 percent in both the euro area and the European Union member states (EU), month on month. On a year-on-year basis, in the given month, industrial production increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU.

In April 2026, compared with March, production in the energy sector decreased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU. Production of capital goods decreased by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU, while production of durable consumer goods went up by 1.0 percent in the euro area and decreased by 0.1 percent in the EU, month on month. In the same month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU, while production of intermediate goods increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU, all on a month-on-month basis.

Among member states for which data are available, the highest month-on-month increases in industrial production were recorded in Malta (+5.2%), Sweden (+3.4%) and the Netherlands (+1.6%), while the largest decreases were observed in Bulgaria (-4.6%), Greece (-3.5%) and Poland (-3.4%).

In the given month, compared with April 2025, production in the energy sector increased by 1.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU. Production of intermediate goods increased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.0 percent in the EU, while production of durable consumer goods decreased by 4.0 percent in the euro area and by 3.7 percent in the EU, all on a year-on-year basis. In the same month, production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 5.1 percent in the euro area and by 3.1 percent in the EU, year on year. Production of capital goods rose by 3.4 percent in both the euro area and the EU countries, year on year.

Among member states for which data are available, the highest year-on-year increases were recorded in Denmark (+12.2%), Lithuania (+7.4%) and Malta (+7.3%), while Luxembourg (-6.1%), Bulgaria and Ireland (both -4.2%), and Estonia (-3.9%) posted the biggest declines.