SSAB to expand steel powder production capacity in Oxelösund

Swedish specialty steelmaker SSAB has announced plans to expand its steel powder production facility in Oxelösund, enabling commercial-scale production and strengthening its position in the growing additive manufacturing market.

The project will increase SSAB’s capacity to approximately 350 mt per year.

Growing demand from additive manufacturing sector

SSAB said the investment is aimed at meeting rising demand for high-performance metal powders used in additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3D printing.

The technology is increasingly being adopted by industries including defense, automotive, engineering, and industrial manufacturing.

According to the company, additive manufacturing enables the production of stronger and lighter components while reducing material waste and shortening lead times.

SSAB has developed its own range of high-strength steel powders optimized for additive manufacturing, drawing on decades of experience in advanced steel production. The company stated that the powders enable the production of lightweight, high-strength components and can, in certain applications, serve as an alternative to aluminum. In addition, the materials can be used without subsequent heat treatment, helping reduce production costs, lead times and manufacturing risks.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2026, with commercial production expected to begin in the first quarter of 2028. At full capacity, the facility will employ approximately 20 people.

The company expects demand for advanced steel powders to continue growing as additive manufacturing moves beyond prototype production and becomes increasingly integrated into industrial-scale manufacturing processes.