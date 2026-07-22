Brazilian HRC exports increase in June as shipments to the US rise 23 percent

Brazil exported 21,100 metric tons (mt) of HRC and imported 16,200 mt in June, compared with 17,800 mt and 43,200 mt, respectively, in May.

The sharp drop in imports reflects lower volumes received from Egypt, China, and South Korea, which fell by 63 percent, 32 percent, and 98 percent, respectively.

Exports were shipped to the US (16,200 mt at $591/mt) and South American countries (4,900 mt at $644/mt), all on an FOB basis.

The shipments were carried out by ArcelorMittal (17,200 mt), Gerdau (1,600 mt), Usiminas (1,200 mt), and CSN (1,100 mt).

Imports originated from China (7,400 mt at $502/mt), Egypt (7,300 mt at $556/mt), Vietnam (1,200 mt at $542/mt), and South Korea (300 mt at $1,042/mt), also under FOB terms.