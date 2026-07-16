Euro area industrial output down 0.2 percent in May 2026 from April

In May this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, as compared with April.

Industrial production in April had increased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU. In May this year, compared with May 2025, industrial production decreased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to April, in May the production of durable goods decreased by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 0.3 percent in both areas, on a month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27. In May, the production of intermediate goods decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 2.2 percent in the euro area and by two percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in May the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Luxembourg (2.7%), Hungary (2.3%) and Poland (2.0%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Ireland (-5.2%), Malta (-3.7%) and Lithuania (-3.0%).

Compared to the same month of 2025, in May this year production of capital goods increased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by three percent in the EU-27 countries. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods decreased by three percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods increased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 10.7 percent in the euro area and by 8.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.6 percent in the EU-27.

In May, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Denmark and Sweden (both 6.5%), Latvia (6.2%) and Hungary (5.4%), while Ireland (-19.7%), Bulgaria (-4.7%) and Estonia (-3.0%) registered the sharpest decreases.