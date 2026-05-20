Tata Steel Nederland considers earlier closure of coke plants amid regulatory pressure

Tata Steel Nederland, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, has announced that it is investigating the possibility of closing its coke and gas plants earlier than previously planned as regulatory and environmental pressure surrounding the facilities continues to increase.

The company stated that the process involves significant technical and logistical complexity, particularly regarding the safe management of environmental and operational risks.

According to the company, the North Sea Canal Area Environmental Service has informed Tata Steel Nederland of its intention to withdraw permits for the coke and gas plants, known as KGF 1 and KGF 2. The notification has created additional uncertainty regarding the future operating timeline of the facilities and broader operations at Tata Steel Nederland.

The company’s coke plants have already been criticized for emitting heavy metals and carcinogenic substances such as benzene, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Tata Steel has paid €8.5 million in fines for breaching environmental limits.