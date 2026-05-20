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Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 3.31 percent in April 2026 from March

Wednesday, 20 May 2026 11:32:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April 2026, Turkish producers’ foreign sales price index (PPI)* in general increased by 4.16 percent compared to March and by 35.07 percent year on year, while an average rise of 31.24 percent was registered for the latest 12 months.

In the given month, the foreign sales prices of producers in the Turkish domestic basic metal industry increased by 3.31 percent on month-on-month basis and went up by 26.09 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 22.78 percent.

On the other hand, in April Turkish producers’ foreign sales prices for domestic manufactured metal products, except machinery, went up by 3.14 percent compared to February and increased by 25.46 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the average increase in prices in the latest 12 months was 28.88 percent.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

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