Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa SA (JSW) has announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter this year.

The company recorded a net loss of PLN 286 million ($70.2 million) in the third quarter of 2026 compared to net loss of PLN 427.5 million in the second quarter. The narrowed loss is one of the first signs that the actions taken as part of the Recovery Program are beginning to yield the expected results. However, the company's management board emphasizes that the current results do not yet indicate a lasting solution to the financial challenges, and that restoring the group's stability requires further consistent action.

JSW's sales revenues increased by 13.5 percent to PLN 2.55 billion ($625.5 million), while its EBITDA for the third quarter of this year increased by 258 percent to PLN 185.5 million ($45.5 million), both year on year.

In the third quarter of this year, the company's total coal production increased by 2.7 percent quarter on quarter to 3.31 million mt, while its coke output rose by 10.6 percent to 740,000 mt. Coal and coke sales amounted to 3.21 million mt and 720,000 mt, respectively. Meanwhile, in the January-September period, coal production reached 9.77 million mt, equivalent to 73.5 percent of the annual target, while coke production totaled 2.17 million mt, accounting for 66.5 percent of the full-year target.

In the third quarter, the estimated average contract price for coking coal sold to external customers stood at PLN 754.83/mt, while the average coke price amounted to PLN 1,078.93/mt. JSW attributed the third-quarter increase in Australian coking coal prices primarily to Chinese restrictions on coal production following mining accidents rather than recovering demand.