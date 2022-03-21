﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Poland-based JSW’s sales revenues up 53.2 percent in 2021

Monday, 21 March 2022 11:52:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its financial and operational results for 2021.

In the given year, the company reported a net profit of PLN 953 million ($224.95 million) due to higher coking coal and coke prices, and output stabilization. In 2021, JSW’s total sales revenues increased by 53.2 percent year on year to PLN 10.6 billion ($2.5 billion), while its EBITDA was PLN 2.9 billion ($684.4 million).

In 2021, JSW produced 13.8 million mt of coal and 3.7 million mt of coke.


Tags: coking coal  raw mat  Poland  European Union  fin. Reports  production 

Similar articles

23 Nov

Poland-based JSW’s sales revenues down in Jan-Sept due to coronavirus
13 Mar

JSW reports net profit above expectations for 2011