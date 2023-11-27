﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Poland-based JSW posts net loss for Q3 amid higher costs

Monday, 27 November 2023 10:59:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter and the first nine months this year.

In the given quarter, the company reported a net loss of PLN 1.2 billion ($301.30 million) compared to a net profit of PLN 2.15 billion in the same period last year due to higher costs and lower revenue, while JSW’s net profit in the first nine months amounted to PLN 845.3 million ($212.24 million), compared to a net profit of PLN 6.39 billion in the same period last year. In the third quarter, JSW’s sales revenues decreased by 17.8 percent compared to the previous quarter to PLN 3.4 billion ($853.64 million), due to decreases in coking coal and coke prices.

The company’s EBITDA in the January-September period was PLN 3.85 billion ($966.63 million).

In the third quarter, JSW’s coal production was 3.43 million mt, including 2.8 million mt of coking coal, while its coke production amounted to 900,000 mt.

In the given quarter, the company’s coal sales to external buyers amounted to 2.1 million mt, up by 6.2 percent, while its coke sales decreased by 8.8 percent to 800,000 mt, both compared to the second quarter. During the given period, coking coal and coke prices decreased 20.7 percent and 20 percent, respectively, compared to the previous quarter.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Poland European Union Mining Production Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Ex-Australia coking coal rebounds, further rise unlikely amid higher supply

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 47, 2023

24 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Russia’s Mechel sees lower crude steel and pig iron outputs in Q3 amid BF overhaul

24 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.8 percent in Jan-Sept

24 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China rise slightly during November 13-19

23 Nov | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited aims to start coal production by 2025-26

22 Nov | Steel News

China’s coking coal imports up 57.1 percent in January-October

22 Nov | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal price down, but market not settled yet

21 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India initiates talks with Mongolia to increase sourcing of coking coal

20 Nov | Steel News

Ex-Australia coking coal prices rebound amid supply issues, resumed Chinese buying

17 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials