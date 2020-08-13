Euro area industrial output up 9.1 percent in June from May

Thursday, 13 August 2020 14:17:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 9.1 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, as compared with May. Industrial production in May had risen by 12.3 percent in the euro area and by 11.6 percent in the EU-27, on month-on-month basis. In June this year compared with June 2019, industrial production fell by 12.3 percent in the euro area and by 11.6 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to May, in June this year the production of durable goods was up by 20.2 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 14.2 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, both month on month. In the same month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 4.8 percent in the euro area and by 5.6 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In June this year, the production of intermediate goods was up by 6.7 percent in the euro area and by 6.5 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in June the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Slovakia (21.7%), Hungary (17.1%) and Romania (16.3%), while the highest decreases were recorded in Norway (-2.3%), Belgium (-1.4%) and Finland (-0.8%).

As compared to the same month of 2019, in June this year production of capital goods moved down by 15.9 percent in the euro area and by 16.4 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 8.9 percent in the euro area and by 7.5 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 13.1 percent in the euro area and by 11.9 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods declined by 7.5 percent in the euro area and by 6.0 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy declined by 7.6 percent in the euro area and by 9.1 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

Among the member states, in June this year year-on-year increases were registered only in Ireland (4.5%) and Norway (3.0%), while the highest year-on-year decreases among the member states were recorded in Portugal (-14.8%), Spain (-14.1%) and Germany (-14.1%).