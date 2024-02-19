Thyssenkrupp launches hydrogen tender for DRI plant in Duisburg

Monday, 19 February 2024 11:44:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Thyssenkrupp Steel has announced that it has launched a tender for the supply of hydrogen to its direct reduction iron plant to be built at its Duisburg site. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt of direct reduced iron is scheduled to start production in 2026, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The first use of hydrogen in the plant combination is planned for 2028, with the ramp-up to full hydrogen operation to be completed in 2029. The use of around 143,000 mt of hydrogen will enable up to 3.5 million mt of carbon to be saved per year.

The tender process will consist of three phases and first tendering phase begins in the current month of February.